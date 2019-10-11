State police counterproductive – IGP

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has stated that establishing state police would be counterproductive to the nation.

The IGP stated this on Friday while declaring closed the Police Public Relations Officers conference held in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the only way to go was the community policing,where everybody is carried along for policing the county.

“Some people are calling for state police , but that will be counterproductive. What we need is the community police ” he said.

The IGP urged the police PROs not only to concentrate on reacting to every story against police but on building relationships with various segments of the society.

He also stated that the success of community policing depends on the way the police PROs relate with the people in the various communities.

“As police PROs, you are supposed to defend police image, but you must not be reacting to everything people write about police because when you react, you maybe be aggravating the situation. If some people want to get information from you and they failed , they will come up with stories to force you to open up and if you did not react they will be disappointed “he said.

He added that the Police PROs should extend the public relations activities to communities, reaching out to the youths and the people on the need for community policing.

“You must be going to into the communities and speak to the youths and the people for the success of community policing. Use your office to educate the youths on the negative side of cultism, drugs abuse and other anti social activities” he stated.

According to him,the jobs of Police PROs include helping the nation’s to succeed in community policing and national cohesion.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App