State House partners forex firm on transparency

The Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit (ACTU) of the State House, has declared the unit’s willingness to partner with MBA Forex and Capital Investment Limited to improve a culture of accountability and transparency in the country.

Chairman of the Unit, Ahmad Sulaiman, disclosed this during a meeting with MBA Forex Chief Executive Officer, Mr Maxwell Odum in Abuja

He said the company’s objective was in sync with the standing order of the ACTU to improve a culture of accountability, responsibility, professionalism and quality of service in line with professed institutional goals and core values.

“We are hopeful that this partnership/collaboration will foster accountability and transparency thereby improving business conduct and cohesion through working relationship.

“The Company’s integrity is not in doubt as it has complied with relevant requirements needed to validate its operations in the country,” he said.

In his remarks, Odum expressed the desire to support the activities of ACTU through training and advocacy.

He stressed the need for proper legislation and regulation of forex trading in Nigeria to ensure the protection of citizens’ investments in the sector.

