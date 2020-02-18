State House loses officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown persons have killed Ms. Laetitia Naankang Dagan, Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, Abuja.

The State House Deputy Director of Information, Attah Esa, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the 47-year Ms. Dagan from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.

The statement quoted the Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, as describing her killing as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.”

Arabi, who spoke during a condolence visit to her family members, said they were pained by the “dastardly and untimely death” of a dedicated and hard-working officer.

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary, who voiced confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course”, prayed God Almighty to comfort Ms. Dagan’s family, the entire Staff of State House, and grant her soul eternal rest.

