State Assembly approves creation of 12 new chiefdoms

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has approved Governor Umaru Almakura’s request for the creation of 12 fourth class chiefdoms in the state.

Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdulllahi, announced this after the House proceedings in Lafia on Monday.

It could be recalled that on May 24, the House passed the state 2019 Local Government amended bill into law to empower the state governor to create fourth class traditional chiefdoms in the state.

The speaker said the approval was to give various communities agitating for chiefdoms a sense of belonging.

“The newly created chiefdoms are: Kodape, Laminga, Yelwa, Agaza, Kwara, Tudun Wada, Dari, Ashige, Amba, Iggah, Sabon-Gari and Kanje.

“While Kodape chiefdom has been created out of Karu chiefdom; Laminga chiefdom is carved out of Nasarawa Emirate and Ashige has been created out of Assakio chiefdom.

“Others are Yelwa, Agaza, Kwara, Tudun Wada and Dari which are created out of Toto, Keana, Kadarko, Karu and Kokona chiefdoms respectively.

“Amba, Iggah, Sabon-Gari, Kanje chiefdoms to be created out of Kokona, Eggon Eholo, Keffi and Awe chiefdoms respectively.”

Abdullahi said the traditional institution is the custodian of the people’s culture and it also engenders peace for societal development.

The House unanimously approved the governor’s request and the speaker directed the clerk of the House to communicate the approval to the governor for further necessary action.

