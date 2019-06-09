Starting a bee farm

ADVERTISEMENT

Bee farming is one of the agricultural enterprises that you can start with little capital; as low as N50,000 but also as high as N5 million or N10 million.

The equipment in bee-keeping, like beehives, can be produced locally to help reduce the cost. You don’t need to own land before you start bee farming.

You can hire a piece of land or partner with fruit farmers that have citrus and mango trees because you are doing them a favour by putting your hives there.

As we know, bees are agents of pollination and by putting your hives where – the bees will pollinate the fruits trees, which will assist the farmers to double their harvests.

The basic rules to successful bee farming

The first thing is to have the basic knowledge because you don’t give what you don’t have. Good management of bees is also paramount; you need to manage your pairing very well.

In the aspect of hives construction, it must be to the target and finally, you must have a very good location. “I usually tell people there are conditions for citing the hives; you just don’t put it anywhere. It must not be close to the roadside because of noise and then one must avoid areas where pesticides or insecticides are used,” Mr Gideon Dagunduro, a bee farming expert with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gwagwalada, Abuja said.

The box must not be placed on a marsh ground; it must be a little bit dry. Don’t put them on swampy areas because the bees have their body temperature.

Again, one must note that when citing the hives, it must be close to their food sources. Don’t put them in the desert because bees travel as far as three kilometres to get their food. But we are so blessed in Nigeria with food plants.

We have about two hundred plants that can give bees food, unlike the temperate countries that don’t have some of these plants. It must be close to the source of water because bees drink water too. The food of bees depends on nectar and pollen and as a bee farmer; you must ensure that your hives are close to where there are nectar and pollen.

