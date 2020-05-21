StarTimes, African varsities partner on higher education expansion

ADVERTISEMENT

StarTimes and the Association of African Universities (AAU), on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen visibility and expansion of Africa’s higher education across the continent.

The MOU will see AAU provide educational videos for free on the StarTimes streaming mobile Application StarTimes ON, enabling millions of people across the continent to improve their knowledge and skills as well as tap into the research outcomes emanating from the continent’s higher education institutions.

The Secretary-General of the AAU, Prof. Etienne Ehouan Ehile, said the initiative came handy at a time the world has gone virtual as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “This partnership with StarTimes comes at an opportune time when access to educational content is in high demand as most educational activities have moved online as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 and its unprecedented outcomes.

“Through the AAU TV, the AAU, in its capacity as the continental apex higher education agency, will promote the quality and relevance of higher education as well as showcase and strengthen the contributions of higher education to the development of the continent.

“AAU is open to partnering with institutions whose core mandates align with our aspirations.”

StarTimes Vice-President, Luis Lu explained that the intent of the company was; “to air high-quality content made by the best African experts.”

