Stanford cancels “in-person” classes over coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanford University in the US has cancelled all in-person courses for the rest of the winter quarter due to coronavirus.

It said on its website that classes will not meet in person but will move to online formats. It also says that large-group events are being canceled or adjusted.

Stanford School of Medicine officials confirmed Friday night that one of its faculty members has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released to ABC7, school officials say the employee has not been in the work environment since experiencing symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The US has confirmed 340 infections of the virus across cities, but China remains the epicenter with more than 80,600 confirmed infections.

Global the number of cases confirmed have crossed 102,000.

A total 3491 people have been killed.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App