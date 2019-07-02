Stand firm in face of persecution, Atiku tells Saraki

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki to stand firm in the face of what he termed persecution by the present government.

Atiku, in a statement on Tuesday by his Media Office, said it was wrong to use the instrument of state to “persecute” political opponents.

He argued that Saraki, the Director General of his Presidential Campaign Organisation in the recently conducted general elections was one of the most investigated politicians in Nigeria, adding that he had been investigated and prosecuted all the way to the Supreme Court and has prevailed against his accusers.

“I stand against corruption in government, which was why my office personally facilitated the take-off of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), after it was created by then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“However, there is a huge difference between prosecution and persecution. I am all for prosecuting the corrupt, but I believe it is wrong to use the instruments of state to persecute political opponent.

“However, the revival of previously investigated cases, and the fact that Dr. Saraki was politically opposed to the administration of General Muhammadu Buhari seems to give strong grounds for objective bystanders to conclude that his current travails have gone beyond prosecution and are now tending towards persecution.

“The laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are made for all and we fought for democracy so that the powers of the state would not be used to suborn tyranny and oppression.

“In the instance, I urge Dr. Bukola Saraki to stand firm and take solace in the fact that Nigerians still hold the constitution higher than any other authority.

“I urge all Nigerians, and especially those tasked with upholding the constitution and the laws of the land, to note that silence in the face of oppression is akin to acquiescence. I, Atiku Abubakar, will always stand up for the constitution and Nigeria,” Atiku said.

