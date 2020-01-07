Stampede: LASU reschedules GNS exam

ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has attributed the stampede that caused injuries to some 100 level students of the institution on Monday to desperation of some students to force their ways into the 500-seat Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre.

A stampede involving some 100 level students of LASU had occurred on Monday in an attempt to write the GNS 102 examination.

It was gathered that 100 Level students of the University were scheduled to write the GNS 102 Examination on Monday 6th and Tuesday, 7th January 2020, between 8am- 2pm daily. The students were scheduled to write the exam in batches, each batch spending an hour in the CBT hall.

The spokesperson of LASU, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, explained that anxious to be among the earlier set, a number of the students attempted to force their way into the 500 seat CBT Centre in defiance of the efforts of the security team to maintain order; which resulted in a stampede that caused some of the students to faint while a few others sustained minor injuries.

He noted that the GNS examination had been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, 8th and Thursday 9th January, 2020 at the CBT Centre and the Language Laboratory, Faculty of Arts at the main campus.

According to the Director of the Centre for General Nigerian Studies (CGNS), Professor Biodun Akinpelu, as at the time of the incident on Monday, a total of 1,297 students had successfully written the exam; noting that their results are intact and they would not need to repeat the examination.

The remaining 3,500 students, he said, are to write the same exam between Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th January, 2020, using the new CBT centre and the Language Laboratory in the Faculty of Arts.

