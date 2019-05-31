Stampede in Kaduna as police disperse Shiite procession

ADVERTISEMENT

There was commotion around the busy Ahmadu Bello way, Kaduna for for some time as the police tried to disperse a procession of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), who were marking the International Quds Day

Our correspondent noted that the Shiites came out in large numbers in a procession around Kano road by Ahmadu Bello Way.

Traders around the area quickly closed shops while others tried to hurry out of the vicinity thereby creating a stampede which worsened when the police came and started firing tear gas to disperse the procession.

Three members of the IMN were said to have been wounded by the police, and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Spokesman of IMN, Ibrahim Musa in a statement said a large contingent of the police in battle gear had been patrolling the streets of Kaduna even before the commencement of the procession.

He said, “Hardly had the peaceful march started when the armed policemen opened fire without warning, with tear gas and live ammunition indiscriminately. This led to pandemonium on the busy streets of the central area”.

“They were seen thereafter mounting road blocks and emergency checkpoints and diverting traffic away from the central area.”

“This year’s Quds procession has been marked everywhere in the country peacefully except in Kaduna”.

Kaduna State police spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo did not pick his call when our correspondent called to confirm the incident .

