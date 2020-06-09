Stallion Group unveils virtual multi-brand showroom

ADVERTISEMENT

To sustain interaction with existing customers and potential patrons, leading auto distributing company in Nigeria, Stallion Group, has introduced a virtual showroom to showcase different brands of vehicles.

General Manager in charge of Marketing for the Stallion Group, Arpita Roy Luthra, said the online portal virtually takes the car showrooms of different brands to homes and offices.

According to her, it is a multi-brand portal covering Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Changan and Porsche.

She stated that with the launch of the portal, customers can sit in the comfort of their homes and offices and get full highlights of all the aforementioned brands and their models.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

This, the General Manager added, places the potential customer in a vantage position for “complete show case of features, specifications, aesthetics, as well as price to enable consumers take an informed decision for the best option in their budget.”

The Stallion Group added that the portal, which is novel in the local auto industry, enables customers to book a test drive, book for servicing, request formal quote and engage in live chat.

Some of the models that can be booked for test drive or out rightly purchased include-Nissan Patrol, Nissan Almera, Nissan Kicks, Nissan new Qashqai, Nissan new X-Trail, Nissan NP300 Pickup, Nissan NV350 Urvan, Nissan Civilian and Nissan Patrol.

From the Hyundai brand are-the all new Palisade, Grand Xcent, Accent, Elantra, Sonata, Venue, Creta, Tucson, Santa Fe, and the H1 bus.

The company said it planned to further expand the scope of the portal by incorporating a section for exchange offer on pre-owned cars.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App