Stakeholders want SON back at ports to check substandard imports

Stakeholders in maritime industries have called on the Federal Government to return officials of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to participate in the examination of containers at the ports to prevent influx of substandard products into the country. The President of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Chief Increase Uche, disclosed this, yesterday in Kaduna during a one-day stakeholders’ sensitization forum, tagged ‘Collaboration as a Tool for Zero Substandard Products’ organised by SON. He said the fight to protect the nation from the influx of substandard and counterfeit products has seen the exclusion of SON from among the agencies at the ports, adding “This has aided the smuggling of these illicit products and created grave danger of security leakages.”

Uche said chasing containers on the highways is not the best practice, adding that SON is expected to do more and ensure synergy with other agencies especially the Nigerian Customs.

On his part, National Vice President FSM, Dr. Farinto Kayode Collins, said all Nigerians must unite to collaborate with SON and other relevant agencies to stamp out substandard products from the country.

