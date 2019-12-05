Stakeholders to step up campaign against campus cultism

ADVERTISEMENT

Stakeholders in the education sector have been asked to use public enlightenment campaigns in the mass media to prevent cultism in schools.

Founding chairman, Exam Ethics Marshals International, Ike Onyechere, made the statement at a conference in Abuja.

He said stakeholders, including the mass media, must take comprehensive approach aimed at preventing campus cultism and other anti-social behaviors.

He said effort on dealing with campus cultism, exam malpractice and sex-for-grades required ‘new marshal plans of action’ and that heads of higher institutions should be empowered to deploy all necessary legal, security and administrative measures to stamp out cultism in their institutions.

He said government should create an on-line blacklist of lecturers and teachers indicted for sex-for-grade, money-for-grade, cultism and sexual harassment to forestall movement of indicted sexual predators to other organizations or their re-engagement by other unsuspecting institutions.

The register he said should be updated periodically.

