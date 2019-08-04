Stakeholders strengthen agric for poverty alleviation, economic growth

ADVERTISEMENT

Issues facing Kebbi State smallholder farmers that hinder the ability of agriculture to be a major driver for poverty alleviation and economic growth formed the core of deliberations at an interface meeting of stakeholders on the development of agricultural priorities ahead of the 2020 budget.

These are in line with the Agricultural Promotion Policy, Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Plan (CAADP), and National Adaptation Strategy and Plan of Action for Climate Change in Nigeria (NASPA-CCN).

The meeting, which was held in Sokoto State, was organised by Oxfam, a global development organization working in Nigeria to influence policy change in favour of the poor and most vulnerable, promoting food security and supporting small scale farmers to improve the livelihoods of men and women in rural areas.

A number of posers were raised at the meeting, which had as participants representatives of Kebbi State government, civil society organisations, farmer groups, women farmers as well as development partners and representatives from OXFAM.

The posers included: “How can the government better improve agricultural governance in a manner that links agricultural development to drastically reducing malnutrition and improving food security? How do we improve extension service delivery to farmers in a way that female and male farmers can see improved agronomic practices and an increase in productivity and income?

Others are; How do we ensure that farmers are covered by insurance in case of flooding or any other natural disaster? How do we ensure that inputs such as seedlings, fertilizer and improved technology are actually reaching real farmers, especially women farmers who usually end up losing out? How do we improve border security to forestall illegal importation of food commodities that sabotage local agricultural development efforts?”

The participants did not lose sight of the need to improve farmers’ involvement in issues of security as well as raise awareness among them on climate change and the need to use loans for agricultural productivity, as opposed to other non-productive uses.

After intense deliberations, the stakeholders presented a 17-point communiqué. The resolutions, they said, were built on the work the state government had done to position the sector for more sustainable and inclusive growth.

One of the recommendations was for the Kebbi State Ministry of Agriculture to lead in the development of a state-wide policy on agriculture development that speaks to Nigeria’s commitments via the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Plan (CAADP) and the Nigerian Food and Nutrition Plan.

As a measure towards boosting food security in Kebbi, the state Ministry of Agriculture was urged to invest in small grain banks at the community level using locally available materials.

This, it was noted, would help boost food security by ensuring the availability of food in the lean season.

According to them, the state government should urgently address the need to hire and train more male and female extension workers in the state. “Extension workers are at the forefront of ensuring that smallholder farmers have knowledge of good agronomic practices, the right inputs to use, and how to respond meaningfully to changing climate,” they explained.

The participants added that in line with that, the 2020 budget should include a line for Agriculture Development Project (ADP) to ensure that monies are allocated specifically for that.

“Farmers also need to know more about agricultural insurance, especially smallholder women and young farmers, through extension agents and the state office of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC). This, they added, should include mobilization of small-scale farmers with strong involvement of district and village heads to apply for insurance scheme, as a means through which to reduce risk of losses as a result of flood and other natural disasters.

They also urged the state Ministry of Budget and Planning to lead in the revitalization of the state’s Food and Nutrition Committee through a multi-sectoral effort including the state Ministry of Agriculture and others to better link the demands of agricultural productivity and the need to end malnutrition in the state.

“In order for agricultural development to be a reality, the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation, ministries of budget, finance, and agriculture as well as ADP must ensure funds for agricultural development are speedily released,” they said.

They called on all stakeholders to join in the efforts towards inclusive agricultural development which, they noted, would be of huge benefit to farmers and Kebbi State at large.

Commenting on the initiative, Saratu Abiola, co-ordinator, Grow Project, an advocacy initiative of OXFAM that focuses on food security, underscored the significance of agriculture in poverty alleviation and economic growth.

“We are looking at how governance can respond to the need of the people and we are looking at what have been in place before and what we need to do differently moving forward.

“We are trying to make efforts in reaching smallholder farmers, if we are able to do that we will be able to make for a stronger, more economically buoyant state,” the co-ordinator explained.

