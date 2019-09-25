Stakeholders sensitized on chemicals management

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Authority on Chemicals and Biological Weapons Convention (NAC&BWC) in collaboration with the Political and Economic Affairs Office, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has organized a 2-day workshop to sensitize stakeholders on effective management of chemicals.

In his opening remarks, the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, represented by the Permanent Secretary Political/Economic Affairs, office of the SGF, Mr Gabriel T. Aduda, said it was necessary to sensitize all stakeholders on the management of chemicals to forestall any security threat.

“As you know, Nigeria is a signed and ratified member of the chemical and biological weapons convention, which means we completely supports the prohibition of use of such weapons or stoke-filing them.

“For this reason, there is a need to educate all stakeholders in our chemical industries not only on the hazardous aspect but also with regard to the daily usage from import, storage, usage as well as disposal of such chemicals,” he said.

He added that without effective management, chemicals could go into the wrong hands, such as terrorist groups, and that poses a great threat to individuals as well as the environment.

He further explained that there was a need for effective collaboration and integrated approach to the management of chemicals among different government agencies responsible for the regulation of the use of chemicals, to minimize overlaps and interplay between them.

