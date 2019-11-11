Stakeholders seek access to quality internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Issues around access to quality internet service and affordability in rural areas took the front burner at a two-day annual conference of the Nigerian Network Operators Group (ngNOG) which took place in Lagos.

Stakeholders at the conference themed ‘The Internet: For Everyone’ called for more collaborations in infrastructure sharing, collocation and alternative power supply, coupled with a friendlier business setting, so as to ensure high quality and affordable internet services while investors are sure of recouping returns on their investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Coordinator of the Nigerian Network Operators Group (ngNOG), Dr Adewale Adedokun who spoke at the conference stated that the internet has brought fundamental change throughout the society, driving it forward from an industrial age to the networked era.

The Chief Executive Officer of Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Mr. Muhammad Rudman, listed challenges faced by service providers including multiple taxations caused by uncoordinated activities among regulatory agencies and excessive Right of Way charges amongst others.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App