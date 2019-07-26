Stakeholders demand level playing ground for Kogi APC guber aspirants

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress delegates and stakeholders in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Kogi have called for fairness for all aspirants contesting the August 28 governorship primaries of the party.

The delegates and the stakeholders made the call on Thursday during a meeting held at Okebukun, Kabba/Bunu Local Government area of the state.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, Dr William Akanle, one of the party leaders, urged the party’s national working committee to be neutral and impartial in its handling of the forthcoming governorship primaries.

The meeting was facilitated by Team Akanle Leadership Forum in conjunction with Kogi West APC stakeholders.

He also stated that only incorruptible and fair minded officials of the party should be allowed to handle the conduct of the primary.

“The National Executive Committee of our party should remain neutral in the conduct of the primaries so that we can march together as one toward the Nov. 16 governorship election,” Akanle said.

He added that anything short of impartiality and neutrality would mean handing over a blank cheque to the Peoples Democratic Party to take over the state from APC.

He said that delegates and stakeholders at the meeting had resolved to back one of the aspirants after a thorough screening of their manifesto. (NAN)

