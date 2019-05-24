Stakeholders demand health audit on N/Delta communities over pollution

ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Society Organisations and other environmental stakeholders in Bayelsa state have called for health audit across communities in the Niger Delta to tackle environmental damage and degradation in the region occasioned by crude oil exploration.

They made the call during a roundtable between the Civil Society Organizations (CSO) and Bayelsa State Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC) held in Yenagoa yesterday.

Some oil bearing communities in the state have been complaining of some water borne diseases and health challenges, such as asthma, cholera, caused by environmental pollution.

Speaking during the roundtable discussion the Coordinator of Global Care Rescue Mission, Mrs Elizabeth Egbe, said that conducting health audit in Niger Delta environment would go a long way in finding solutions to some health issues bedeviling the communities.

Also, the President of Ogbia Women Assembly, Mrs Aniedim Ozowede, expressed worry over the state of environmental pollution in the region, urging the commission to deepen their findings, especially in accessing the level of damage at the coastal communities.

Chairman of the state Oil and Environmental Commission (BSOEC), Most Reverend John Sentamu, assured the victims of environmental degradation in the state that the commission will not rest until they get justice.

He said that CSOs play a vital role in ensuring communities were represented and in addressing society’s injustices through a neutral platform.

