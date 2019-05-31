SSGs, others emerge as govs make first appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari yet to announce any appointment

New Secretaries to State Governments (SSGs) are beginning to emerge as governors spend their full day in office after inauguration.

Daily Trust reports that SSGs serve as the secretaries to the State Executive Council and coordinate the activities of ministries and agencies on the implementation of government policies and programmes, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

States where SSGs were named include Adamawa, Bauchi, Lagos, Yobe, Kano and Akwa Ibom.

In Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri appointed Eng. Bashir Ahmad as SSG and charged him to be firm and discharge his responsibility without fear or favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmad had earlier served as Commissioner of Works during Fintiri’s three months stint as acting governor of Adamawa State in 2014.

Fintiri also approved the appointment of a veteran journalist, Solomon Kumangar as Director General, Media and Communications at the Government House.

Kumanga rose to become the Director News at the Adamawa Television (ATV) before his promotion to the level of director in the civil service.

A seasoned broadcaster with the Africa Independent Television (AIT), George Kushi, was also named as Director Press to the deputy governor.

In Bauchi State, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed appointed Mohammed Sabiu Baba as SSG and Abubakar Kari as Chief of Staff.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Ladan Salihu, said Bashir Ya’u was also appointed deputy Chief of Staff (Deputy Governor’s Office).

Also appointed were Mukhtari Mohammed Gidado as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Hassan Mohammed as Chief of Protocol.

In Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu named the former Head of Service Folashade Sherifat Jaji as the new SSG. He also appointed a journalist Gboyega Akoshile as Deputy Chief Press Secretary (DCPS).

Jaji, before she became HOS, was the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions.

In Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni reappointed the immediate past SSG, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, in acting capacity.

“The acting SSG was until his new appointment the substantive secretary to state government under His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam’s administration,” a statement from the governor said.

In Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel reappointed Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem as SSG.

He also reappointed Mr Ekerete Udoh as the Senior Special Assistant (Media) and Chief Press Secretary.

The SSG was sworn into office in a ceremony at the Government House, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

In Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje re-appointed Alhaji Usman Alhajo as SSG and Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu as Accountant General.

Ganduje commended the re-appointed officials for working with him in his first tenure in office which comes to conclusion yesterday, Wednesday 29th May, 2019.

Buhari yet to make any appointment

At the federal level, President Muhammadu Buhari who took the oath of office on Wednesday is yet to make any appointment.

The president left for Saudi Arabia yesterday, 24-hours after starting his second term in office amidst uncertainty as to whether he had retained some of his aides or not.

Buhari had during a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council asked his ministers to hand over on May 28.

Sources said the president had also asked some key staff to hand over on the same day, but some of them such as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha were seen during the inaugural dinner held on May 29.

In 2015, it took many days before President Buhari named his chief of staff, spokesmen and other key staff. Ministers were appointed six months after his swearing-in.

Buhari had in an interview with the NTA on May 28 said he would this time around surprise those calling him ‘Baba-Go-Slow.’

A public commentator, Muhammed Aliyu, told the Daily Trust last night that the president should act very fast this time.

“I was shocked when I heard he left the country without appointing anybody…I strongly feel he should learn from Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa who named his cabinet few days after he took the oath of office.

“Nigerians are really yearning for change, I expected him [President Buhari] to have announced his new aides and ministers immediately he was sworn-in. There is no any reason for delay,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App