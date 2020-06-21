SSG, Commissioner test positive for COVID-19 in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delta State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, made this known in a statement in Asaba on Sunday.

Ifeajika said both officials showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

He said that both men had been moved to an isolation centre and were responding to treatment.

The CPS called on residents of the state to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as anyone, irrespective of status, could contract the virus.

“Let me advise all residents to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols which have been in public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic.

“The fresh cases in our hands in the state further testify to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam.

“It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitiser and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the coronavirus or other health challenges,” he said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delta state has so far recorded a total number of 501 COVID-19 cases.

Daily Trust had also reported that Nigeria’s COVID-19 burden is hitching close to 20,000 following the confirmation of 661 new cases on Saturday by the NCDC.

With the new cases, Nigeria has now recorded a total number of 19,808 cases.

