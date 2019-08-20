SSANU, NASU strike grounds activities at Lokoja varsity

ADVERTISEMENT

The industrial action embarked upon by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have grounded activities at the Federal University, Lokoja (FUL).

Daily Trust reporter, who monitored the industrial action on Tuesday, reports that the main entrance to the university was under lock while officials of both NASU and SSANU were on ground to ensure full compliance in line with directives of their national bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students, who turned out to make use of library facilities and access other services in the institution, were disappointed as they were no non-teaching staff on ground to attend to them following the 5-day warning strike which commenced on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing newsmen, Chairman of Joint Action Committee (JAC)/SSANU at the university, Comrade Uche Onyedi, said members of the unions complied with the strike action “100 percent”.

The union leader clarified that a report by a national daily (not Daily Trust) that members of NASU and SSANU at the institution shunned the ongoing strike action was not true.

Onyedi therefore, urged the newspaper concerned to retract the report within 48 hours or face a legal action.

He explained that the warning strike was embarked upon over issues bordering on Earned Allowances, non reinstatement of staff laid off from universities’ staff schools by the federal government and the issue of renegotiation of its 2009 agreement with the government.

According to him, the union will begin indefinite strike action if the federal government failed to address their grievances at the end of the ongoing warning strike action.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App