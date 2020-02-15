Spurs sense chance to put squeeze on Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham Hotspur have the opportunity to crank up the pressure on Chelsea in the battle for fourth place in the Premier League this weekend as they emerge from their mini mid-season break.

Jose Mourinho’s side travel to relegation battlers Aston Villa on Sunday on the back of consecutive league wins, knowing another one will move them one point behind their stuttering London rivals who host Manchester United on Monday.

Another slimline Premier League programme also has Arsenal hosting Newcastle United, with the London club hoping to snap a run of four successive draws that have left them meandering in mid-table.

Liverpool’s procession towards a first title for 30 years looks likely to continue at bottom club Norwich City on Saturday, when the only other game is Southampton’s home clash against Burnley.

A victory for either side at St Mary’s will go a long way to banishing any lingering relegation worries.

When Mourinho arrived at Tottenham in November in the wake of Mauricio Pochettino’s surprise sacking, the north London club were in 14th place after 12 games, 12 points behind Chelsea.

Seven wins and four defeats in their 13 league games since the celebrated Portuguese arrived is hardly a spectacular turnaround but with Chelsea stalling and other teams falling away it has been enough to push Tottenham back in the race to secure Champions League football with a top-four finish.

It has not been pretty, with Tottenham scrambling points in unconvincing fashion, although a smash-and-grab 2-0 home victory over Manchester City in their last league game showed much about the galvanising effect Mourinho has had.

