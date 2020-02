ADVERTISEMENT

The conclusion of the 26 month-long trial of Maryam Sanda, who was sentenced to death for killing her husband in November 2017, has unearthed old wounds of spousal killings in Nigeria. The killing of spouses has been on the rise in Nigeria. From November 18, 2017 when Maryam stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to death,…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Related

Download Daily Trust News App