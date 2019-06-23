Sports: We’ll fish-out young talents in Nasarawa, says Governor Sule

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has directed sports’ stakeholders to fish out young talents in the state.

He made the statement when he inaugurated a sports committee to mark his first one hundred days in office as Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu, who inaugurated the committee said, “The terms of reference for the Committee, includes: Identifying and mapping out various sporting events with the view to spotting new talents across the state; Submit a modest, detailed plan and budget for the events within two weeks; Co-opt other persons/sub-committees for the purpose of effective planning and execution of the events; And carry out any other tasks incidental to the assignment and terms of reference.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the committee, who is also an Area Education Inspectorate Officer for Akwanga, Elder Toks Adeoye Moses, said the committee’s inauguration came at the right time, to properly engage the youths meaningfully and revamp sports in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other members of the committee are Barrister Isaac Danladi (Nasarawa United FC); Lawrence Shammah (Ministry of Youth and Sports); Hussaina Suleiman Nagogo (Nasarawa Amazons FC); Eche Amos; Louis Daniel (Coach, Sports Academy, Akwanga); Abraham Habu, (Nasarawa State University); Bashir Bassey (Judo Coach); Salisu Galadima (Chairman, FC Basira); Yusuf Abari (Veteran Basketballer), while Salihu Barrie Jibrin will serve as Secretary.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App