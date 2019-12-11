Sports ministry to create national league for dambe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has stated its resolve and determination to create a national league for local sport, Dambe.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s assistant director of press, Ramon Balogun, the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare gave this affirmation when he received a delegation of Dambe Sports Warriors in his office on Tuesday.

According to the statement, this move will would promote and sustain the interests already attached to this novel sport, both nationally and internationally.

Besides its sporting value, Dambe as a sport also speaks positively to addressing the issue of Youth restlessness by giving Youths the opportunity to engage in meaningful occupation that promises competitiveness, joy and reward.

While extolling the values of Dambe, Dare stated that the ministry would explore every avenue to create a local structure through a domestic league that would institutionalise, reform and expand the frontiers of ‘our novel Dambe sport to ECOWAS countries and globally.”

To actualise this vision, the Minister hinted that the ministry would work with the Dambe Sport Association to fine tune it by building a federation for it, with the aim of organizing competitions and tournaments across the country and exports to other African countries.

