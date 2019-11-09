Sports ministry, NFF intensify efforts to host U-20 Women World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has reiterated its desire to win the bid to host the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup.

In a statement in Abuja, the ministry said it was working closely with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to ensure the country host the competition.

It stated that the Sports minister, Sunday Dare, after an inspection tour with the minister of the Federal Capital Territory to the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, noted that Nigeria’s hosting the U-20 World Cup was sacrosanct.

“We have been in constant touch with the FIFA team; they were here sometimes in August and we hope they will return soon.

“We are looking at a single city hosting, likely going to be Lagos. But let me also say this, NFF and the Ministry have been reviewing some of the requirements that FIFA needs.

“For us we need to have in place, eleven practice pitches, two major stadia and of course, a few other requirements, like medical facilities, security, network and all of that.

“We are reviewing it, we are looking at it, within the space of time that we have. At some points, we will be able to communicate with FIFA.

“We are going to be very realistic. We have between now and January to meet up with everything they require.

“We will look at it within the limit of time and our resources, and then we can both reach a joint decision with FIFA to say, will Nigeria be ready at that point in time?

“It goes beyond being given the rights. We must also have the facilities up and running,” the minister said.

