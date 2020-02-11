Sports ministry, Dickson sign MoU to develop grassroots sports in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the out-going Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson in a bid to develop Asoama Sports Academy for grassroots sports and talent hunting in the state.

The Minister revealed that the Asoama Sports Academy, with more than 300 students, has been added to the list of facilities that are up for adoption under the Adoption Initiative of the Ministry.

He said, “Asoama represents the model we really want where they can have education advancement side by side with sports development.

“In the spirit of this, the ministry has thought it wise to partner with the Bayelsa State Government with regards to the Asoama Sports Academy and to as much as possible make it one of our resource centres.

“The MoU of course will in its letter and spirit look at different levels of support over logistics. Also, the Ministry will partner international sporting agencies at the federal government level.

“I think that will go a long way to accelerate and deepen sports development in this country,” Mr Dare said.

Bayelsa state Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson expressed the confidence that the MoU will bring about “an improved, better developed sports academy”.

