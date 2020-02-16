Sports ministry denies bullying former paralifting president, Queen

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has debunked allegations of bullying by the former president of the Nigeria Power Para Lifting (NPPF) Queen Uboh-Idris.

According to the Director of Federations, Tayo Oreweme, while speaking on a live session on Channels Television said, “I don’t understand what she means by the Ministry bullying her.

It will be recalled that Queen said she was forced to resign because of psychological and emotional trauma unleashed on her by the sports minister Sunday Dare and other top ministry officials.

“I was forced to resign because I have been psychologically and emotionally traumatized by the actions of the Minister, the permanent Secretary and some members of the board.

“I have been bullied and intimidated by the above-mentioned persons. I have been verbally assaulted by the Director (FEAD) Taiwo Oreweme in the legitimate course of my work. I was also held hostage for over three hours, forty minutes by the board members, she said in a press statement.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Oreweme while speaking on the allegations of bullying said, “I don’t understand what she means by the Ministry bullying her.

“If you are the monitor of someone and you ask the person to explain basic issues of planning, funding, logistics, bonding your board with you then, what is bullying here?

“Queen comes from the Ministry’s constituency and how can she said she is being bullied by her own constituency, there is no co-relation in such accusation. If someone is put in such position as Queen aren’t you supposed to be responsive to that office?

“Queen has been doing otherwise and she doesn’t want to be checked. When she is being asked what she used money she raised for or which account she puts it in, who is the authorizing signatory, she would say excuse me and that’s the end.

“We had several meetings to address and ensure she is checked but Queen would always find an escape route and she would say no one can ask her questions from the 1st Edition and even this one,” she noted.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App