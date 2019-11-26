Sports key to success of Nigerian military – General Ali

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director, Physical Training of the Nigerian Army, Major General Okpe Wilson Ali, has said the ability of the Army to produce physically fit personnel through sports is vital to their success in all fronts.

Speaking while declaring open the 3rd Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria sports week yesterday, Ali described physical training as basic component in all military activities.

Represented by Brigadier General Adebisi Kalejaiye, Commandant, Army School of Physical Training, Zaria, Ali said men and officers of the military can attain physical fitness through participation in different sports.

As future officers and men of the Nigerian Army, he urged the students of the NMS to participate in sporting activities as a way of enhancing their physical and mental capacities, urging sports managers to be taking part in secondary schools sporting events for discovery of young talents.

Speaking earlier, the NMS Commandant, Major General Muktar Mohammed Bunza, said the harmonisation of all sporting events in the Chindit Cantonment is providing friendly means of competition among students and other personnel of the Nigerian Army in the Barracks.

He said the Boys of the NMS were exposed to different categories of sports as demands by their curriculum that made sporting activities basic requirement for students of the school.

Bunza added: “Ex-Boys of this great institution are reputable in different sports. Many of the ex-boys have represented the Nigerian Army while some are now professional players in different sports within and outside the shore of this country.”

Daily Trust reports that events expected to feature in the sports week include tug-of-war, football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, handball, squash, 100, 200 and 400 meters race among others.

