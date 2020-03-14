Sports, health ministries okay 2020 NSF amid COVID-19 concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the outbreak of the Covid-19, otherwise known as coronavirus across the globe which has necessitated the postponement and cancellation of sporting events around the world, the organisers of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival to be held in Edo State have said the games won’t be postponed.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare, who was in Edo state recently to ascertain the level of preparations for the national explained why the sports Festival would that the festival would go ahead as scheduled.

“I think beyond the bricks-and-mortar, beyond tracks, the buildings, the hostels, the other things, they’ve done so well is containing the spread of the virus.

“As we speak, I know they have received 8,500 sanitizers, the total number they’re expecting is 12,000 sanitizers, as we speak I know they have designated 15 entry points for screening. So if you’re coming from the North, if you’re coming from the Lagos, the first point of call just like the entry points at the airport is the screening point. That screening point you also get the package of literature and sanitizers and then you get your accreditation done. One-Stop-Shop.

“They’ve done tremendously well I’m sure tomorrow when they start the daily briefing on medical preparedness for the next six days you will understand the level of work they have done beyond the brick and mortar.”

In the same vein, the minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has said that there was no good reason to postpone the national sports festival because of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

“Every country takes measures that are consistent with its own situation. There are countries where the virus is spreading widely and they have been forced to cancel various activities. But it is because of the threat that they faced, where they have thousands of deaths and their hands are filled up. We are not in that category.

“We have only seen a couple of cases which we have been able to contain and if you don’t have a pressing reason, you don’t have to start banning everything. The two cases we have recovered. We are watching the situation closely.”

He said the ministry would recommend to the organisers to screen everyone who is participating; spectators, athletes.

“At the moment we don’t see much threat internally. We are not recommending a ban on everything unless situation changes. “Nevertheless, the precaution is to make sure every spectator is screened and those who are looking suspicious are disallowed entry so that they don’t pose any kind of threat to others. There is no good reason to halt the festival.”

The director of Sports, Yobe State, Dr. Abubakar Ago said if the Ministry of Health says the festival should hold, then there is no need to call for postponement.

“They are the specialists in health and they have the final say if the sports Festival should hold or not.

”If the Ministry tomorrow decides to say the sports Festival should be postponed, then the sports ministry will have to comply,” he said.

Speaking with Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, NOC Patron and one time chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association, NFA, he said “the situation on ground does not warrant postponing the games. Postponing the games would mean we are going back to the old order when the games suffered several postponements.”

Also, the director of Grassroots sports development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr Ademola Are also shares in the belief that the festival should still go ahead.

“Coronavirus is a global issue and Nigeria is an entity. If Tokyo says that they are not shifting the date for the Olympic Games and in Nigeria where we have little or no challenge of coronavirus. Not that it can’t come here or affect us massively but as for now, it’s not a challenge and I think the sports festival can still go on,” he said.

The festival is scheduled to begin on Sunday, 22 Mar 2020 and end on Wednesday, 1 Apr 2020 in Edo State.

