Sports Development: Okowa receives NFF “Football Friendly Governor of the Year” award

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has given the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, with”Football Friendly Governor of the Year 2018 Award”.

Making the presentation on Wednesday, at Government House Asaba, the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, commended the governor for timely completion of the Stephen Keshi stadium in readiness for the hosting of the 21st African Senior Athletic Competition which brought the entire African continent to Asaba.

The President of NFF and 1st President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick further noted that Governor Okowa hosted several activities of the NFF which included four matches: Super Eagles vs Uganda in November 2018, vs Seychelles in March 2019, vs Egypt in March 2019, vs Zimbabwe in June 2019; and the U23 National Team, vs Libya in March 2019.

Delta state also hosted the Annual General Assembly of the NFF in October 2018 and a pre-Extraordinary General Assembly of NFF in August 2018.

In addition to the hosting of these sporting activities, Delta came tops in several sports competition and hosted four FIFA soccer engagements, all in a row of short intervals.

“The amiable governor has also handsomely rewarded players and officials of the Super Eagles on more than one occasion. His administration also sponsored several Clubs in the various Leagues in the country, a channel for Youths development.”

“In the light of the above, NFF decided to appreciate the governor with this unique Pitch Award Gong of Football Friendly Governor of the Year 2018,” Pinnick said.

