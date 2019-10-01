  1. Home
  3. Spiritual efforts needed to defeat B/Haram – Buratai
Spiritual efforts needed to defeat B/Haram – Buratai

By Ronald Mutum   Published Date
Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff,  Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, says counter radical narratives from spiritual and religious leaders are needed to defeat insurgency in the country.

He spoke yesterday during the opening ceremony of a Spiritual Warfare Seminar organized by the Nigerian Army for religious leaders and clerics at the Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

Buratai, represented by Major General Sani Yusuf said:  “It is a well-known fact that terrorism and terrorist groups cannot be totally eliminated by mainly military actions, this means focusing our efforts on the underlying narratives through ideologies that employed by these terrorists to lure innocent citizens to their fold.”

 

