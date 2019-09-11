Spine society urges authorities to make life meaningful to members

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Spine Society (NSS) has called on authorities to develop policies that will make life meaningful to the people suffering from spinal cord injury.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the president of the association Dr Kabir Abubakar, made available to journalist in Kano on Tuesday.

“Life can only be meaningful if the requisite care is made available. Immediate and subsequent care should be covered by insurance schemes, while facilities that can provide the needed care get supported with soft loans to procure equipment and manpower,” the statement read.

The release was given as part of the celebration of spinal cord injury day which was celebrated on the 5th of September, 2019.

Since its inception on 5th September, 2019, the Spinal Cord Injury Day has been meeting an increasing success around the world under different slogan, and the 2019 slogan was “Living Life to the fullest”.

