Breaking News
Presidential tribunal: Lawyers, others arrive as panel set to deliver judgement
  1. Home
  2. Kano Chronicles
  3. Spine society urges authorities to make life meaningful to members
ADVERTISEMENT

Spine society urges authorities to make life meaningful to members

By Tijjani Ibrahim Published Date

The Nigeria Spine Society (NSS) has called on authorities to develop policies that will make life meaningful to the people suffering from spinal cord injury.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the president of the association Dr Kabir Abubakar, made available to journalist in Kano on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Life can only be meaningful if the requisite care is made available. Immediate and subsequent care should be covered by insurance schemes, while facilities that can provide the needed care get supported with soft loans to procure equipment and manpower,” the statement read.

The release was given as part of the celebration of spinal cord injury day which was celebrated on the 5th of September, 2019.

Since its inception on 5th September, 2019, the Spinal Cord Injury Day has been meeting an increasing success around the world under different slogan, and the 2019 slogan was “Living Life to the fullest”.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.