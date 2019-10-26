Speeding car crushes 4 siblings in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Four siblings have been killed by a speeding vehicle at a motor park in Benin City.

A speeding BMW knocked the four children down at Uselu motor park as they tried to cross the Benin-Lagos Highway.

It was gathered that the children were of the same parents.

Angry youths in the area set the BMW ablaze.

Police intervened to stop them lynching the driver.

The youths were said to have blocked the highway leading to a gridlock on the ever busy high way for several hours.

Edo State Police Public Relationship Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the accident, and said police was at the site to “maintain law and order.”

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Anthony Oko, who also confirmed the accident, said he is yet to get detail of the accident as his men are still on rescue operation.

