Specific guidelines for mosques’, churches’ period of worship

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu said churches are to open from 5am and close by 8pm.

“For churches, each service should be for a maximum of an hour with an interval of thirty minutes in between services to allow time for disinfection

“Mosques may open 15 minutes before and ten minutes after prayers. The total time for Friday prayers should not exceed an hour.

“Islamiya schools, Sunday schools, night vigils, and children classes are to remain suspended; worshippers should be encouraged to sign up for preferred worship and make the option of virtual service an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“There should be no gathering either or after worship and business outlets within the premises should remain closed.

“We are strongly advising vulnerable people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases to please stay at home,” windows should be left open during services and preferably use open-air facility as much as possible,” Aliyu said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App