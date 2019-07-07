Special operations command, other units provide timely, efficient response – Air Force Chief

ADVERTISEMENT

The establishment of Special Operations Command and other units has enabled the Air Force to provide timely and efficient response to meet the demands of the evolving national security environment.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar, said this at the Special Operations Command’s regimental dinner night held at the Officers Mess, Nigeria Air Force Base, Bauchi.

“The Special Operations Command was established to improve the ability of the NAF to respond to emerging demands of the national security environment and also cover some of the capability gaps observed during NAF participation in counter insurgency operations.

“The achievements made so far by this command in various internal security operations, especially by the Special Forces personnel are a testament to our vision to set up the Special Operations Command. Notwithstanding these achievements, I urge you not to rest on your oars in the efforts to secure the lives and properties of our fellow citizens”,he said.

He added that in accordance with one of the key drivers of his vision for the NAF, the Service has embarked on aggressive infrastructural development project to provide better training facilities and decent living accommodation for personnel.

“I therefore urge you to maintain the training facilities and other infrastructure that have been provided, such as the Commando Village, to enable you remain in top form and ready to face any security challenges that may arise as you have always done. On our part, I want to assure you that we will continue to make efforts to attend to your welfare needs within available resources while I encourage you to continue to remain focused and vigilant in the discharge of your duties,” he added.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the attention given to the training, operational and other requirements of the Air Force, adding that the support provided by the federal government has made positive impact.

‘‘Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the Bauchi State government and indeed the entire people of the state for their support and encouragement so far’’.

