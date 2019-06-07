Speakership: Kano Rep-elect, Dambazau, endorses Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives member-elect for Takai/Sumaila federal constituency of Kano State, Shamsudeen Bello Dambazau, has backed the candidature of Femi Gbajamiala as Speaker of the ninth National Assembly.

Dambazau, who is the son of the former minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, said he supported the ambition of Mr Gbajabiamila because he has the requisite experience and intelligence needed to make the next four years worthwhile for the country.

He said,“I know what is at stake. I know the APC does not intend to take the goodwill of Nigerians for granted. So, they have worked diligently round the clock to pick individuals of tested and trusted credibility and that his where Gbajabiamila falls in.“

“I know what happened in the last four years and the impact it had on the governance of the country. It is because of the lessons learnt that our party is insistent on the caliber of men to mount the helm of the National Assembly.”

He described Gbajabiamila as a high ranking member of National Assembly who possesses an amiable and dynamic character that can bring balance and order to the business of legislation.

He said the Lagos federal legislator could not only ensure harmonious working relationship with the executive arm of government but also carry everybody along. “So, I believe if he is chosen, he will give greater hope to the project of taking Nigeria to a new level of prosperity,” said Dambazau.

