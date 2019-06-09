Speakership: I won’t step down for anyone – Bago

ADVERTISEMENT

In this interview, Rep. Mohammed Umaru Bago, who represents Chanchaga Federal Constituency of Niger State in the House of Representatives, says he will remain in the race for the position of speaker.

Will you bow to pressure and stepdown from the contest ahead of the inauguration?

Pressure from who?

From different quarters considering the fact that the APC has settled for Femi Gbajabiamila.

As far as I’m concerned, the pressure is for me to continue. There’s no pressure for me to back out.

Who is putting pressure on you to continue?

My people; what I stand for, including fairness, equity and justice. And as I said severally, it’s beyond my ambition as a person; it’s an aspiration of the people, the people of the North Central geopolitical zone. They brought everything to make this government a fruition. We’ve done our best and we deserve to be compensated. That’s all we’re asking for – fairness.

We are saying that we’re not antagonizing the party either. We’re only providing alternative for the wrong choice the party has made ab initio, so that the party might have a rethink before Tuesday and say ‘okay, we’ve made a mistake, let us do things rightly.

How do you mean the party made a mistake, is it by fielding Gbajabiamila?

No, it’s by the zoning. The party alienated two zones in their consideration, the North Central and the South East. The North Central where I’m from, we know we deserve to produce the speaker based on what we brought to the table for APC to be victorious. This is something that nobody can doubt, the figures are there.

Are you not worried that the jostle for speakership has now reduced to name dropping, threats for legal action amidst accusations of corruption and other vices among leading contenders including you and Gbajabiamila?

Seriously speaking this is not what we envisaged; but we are in a democracy though ours is nascent. There are a lot of teething issues that would come up and these issues can only be healed by time and the lessons learnt from actions and inactions. So, I think as far as we are concerned, at this stage of our democracy and to ensure the independence of the legislature is guaranteed, these things would happen at this teething period. But I’m sure after the elections, the parliament would be allowed to do its work; there would be no much interference.

Is it true that you were sacked from the defunct Afri Bank, and that your people don’t really know your antecedents before you ventured into politics considering that some people have already gone to court to challenge your integrity?

I have not been served (court papers) as a person. I read about the court case in the pages of newspapers and social media and I’ve already explained that the allegations are all fallacies; they’re all wrong. There’s no way you’ll steal N200m from a bank and you’ll not be reported at the EFCC or the police; that you’ll not be arrested and you’ll not be arraigned and so on and so forth. So, you can see from that alone the allegation is a lie. The bank, Afri Bank which later became Mainstreet Bank and then Polaris Bank or whatever, in a nutshell, I was one of the top management staff of Afri Bank and the bank crashed. It was acquired by AMCON and CBN and the name changed to Mainstreet Bank and we all lost our jobs.

There was nothing like that (stealing money); and it’s not only me that left, a lot of us. So, the records are there. And the person that’s claiming all these things we need to see his documents and we’re going to file for libel to make sure these things don’t go scot-free because you cannot just come and defame somebody simply because you want to be politically relevant.

And there was this allegation from certain quarters that you or your campaign organization is behind the court case against Gbajabiamila alleging that he was convicted in the United States. What’s your take on this?

To be honest with you, I’m not aware of anybody in my campaign organization suing or not suing, but the most important thing is that this thing has been in the public glare. It has been lingering since 2015. But, I think if I were Gbajabiamila, I will not let anybody respond on my behalf; I’ll come out publicly and address the questions one after the other. But for your DG or any other person to be talking, those things are rubbish.

If I know my person is in question, I owe myself the responsibility to defend myself. He should be in the public media to defend himself but I saw somebody in the TV from something they called CUPP and he spoke extensively with details. And if I were my colleague, I would have gone back to the TV and take those issues one after the other so as to clear the air. But as far as we’re concerned, questions raised by those people have not been answered, and I know it has lingered for over five years now and counting.

What is your expectation on June 11, the day for the inauguration for the 9th Assembly?

Victory by the Grace of God.

