Speakership: Gbajabiamila takes campaign to Borno, donates to IDPs

The Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase Campaign for 9th House of Representatives leadership has received fresh boost from the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

This followed a campaign tour to the state capital, Maiduguri, on Friday, by the duo of Gbajabiamila and Wase, as well as over 130 other lawmakers, led by the Director-General, Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Kano).

The incumbent House leader used the opportunity to donate relief materials to some 3000 Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Along major streets in Maiduguri were billboards, displaying the picture of Gbajabiamiala, which the governor explained was an indication that the people had accepted him as their candidate for the June 11 inauguration.

The governor, in his remarks, disclosed that prior to the arrival of the delegation, the immediate past governor of the state and senator-elect, Kashim Shetima, had earlier endorsed Gbajabiamila and Wase.

“Before now, senator-elect, Shetima, has asked that we align our aspirations with that of the federal government and ruling party. So, whatever he says, we do. In Sha Allah, we shall support you,” Zulum pledged.

He further gave the unalloyed support of members-elect from the state for the speakership contender, saying “it was time to reciprocate federal government’s gesture for the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).”

He, however, urged the duo, to strive to address the root causes of Boko Haram insurgency and other challenges confronting the region, after being inaugurated as speaker and deputy speaker respectively.

Speaking earlier, Gbajabiamila disclosed how Governor Zulum had assured him that there was no need to make the trip to Maiduguri, having pledged his support, adding that “it is a pleasant surprise to find my billboards all over the city.”

The fifth term Lagos lawmaker said attention must be given to Borno and the North East region, especially given the devastation experienced as a result of the insurgency.

