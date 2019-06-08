Speakership: Court quashes summons on Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court has quashed the summons by an Area Court in Karshi, Abuja asking an aspirant to the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to appear before it on June 10, 2019.

Justice Othman Musa, in an ex parte application, also ordered the Area Court to stay action in whatsoever manner on any case involving Gbajabiamila.

The High Court also ordered the Area Court judge, Anas Isah Mohammed, to transmit a certified record of proceedings of the lower court within seven days.

This followed an application by the leader of the House of Representatives against the African Peoples Party (APP) and the Area Court judge, Anas Isah Mohammed, challenging the criminal charge against him on account of alleged fraud conviction in the USA. The case was adjourned to June 20 for hearing.

