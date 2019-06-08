Speakership: 183 new Reps sign for Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 183 out of the 360 members ‎of the incoming 9th House of Representatives have signed to support the candidature of House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos), for the position of Speaker of the House ahead of the Tuesday, June 11 inauguration.

Chairman of the Gbajabiamila/Wase Campaign Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Lagos), who disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday, assured that the campaign was confident of victory for the Lagos lawmaker.

According to Jibrin, the signatories were drawn from the first time members-elect across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“As I speak with you, we have what it takes to win on Tuesday, June 11. I mean, we have the required numbers. More than 183 members-elect have signed for Gbajabiamila and Wase for Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively,” he said.

Gbajabiamila is being challenged to the position of speaker by three other APC lawmakers, namely Umaru Bago (APC, Niger); Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia); and John Dyegh ( APC, Benue).

