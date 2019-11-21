Speakers want Buhari’s intervention over autonomy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speakers of State Houses of Assembly have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in order to fast-track the implementation of legislative autonomy at state level.

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who fielded questions from journalists on behalf of his counterparts after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the implementation of the autonomy granted to State lawmaking body had not started in some States.

“We are not complaining about governors. But the implementation is not taking root in some of the States. Assenting to the bill may not be enough.

“We have been having discussions with governors. Some States have started enjoying it. We just want quick implementation,” he said.

Obasa, who said the meeting with Mr President focused on health, security, devolution of powers, roads, stated that the speakers were working to ensure the establishment of state police to address the insecurities.

While reacting to the fight between Lagos State House of Assembly and former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the speaker said the ongoing move by the Assembly was to eradicate waste and set things right in the interest of the people.

