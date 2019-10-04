Speaker warns Kaduna assembly c’ttee chairmen against misconduct

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly Aminu Abdullahi Shagali yesterday warned chairmen of its newly inaugurated committees against misconduct, urging them to discharge their duties diligently.

Presiding over the sitting yesterday, the speaker said the performance of the committee chairmen will be monitored and assessed quarterly.

“The appointment followed the provision of Section 103 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which stipulates that a house of assembly may appoint a committee of its members for any special and general purpose.

“A house of assembly may appoint a committee of its members for any special or general purpose as in its opinion would be regulated and managed by means of such a committee and may by resolution or otherwise as it thinks fit delegate any functions exercisable by it to any such committee,” he said.

The speaker said in line with the constitutional provision and the rules of the house, there are three classes of committees in the house – the selection committees, special committees and standing committees.ý

While encouraging the members, the speaker urged them to work in peace and harmony despite party differences, and also with other arms of government.

