Speaker disburses N8.2m scholarships to 1,292 constituents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Musa Maigari, has disbursed N8.2million scholarships to 1,292 students in his constituency.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme, the state governor, Aminu Masari, said educational support was desirous no matter how little, noting that the effort is commendable and should be emulated by all.

He said government had made education its priority, and for years, has been getting the most shares in the state budget and the manifestation seen from excellent students’ final year performances.

Speaker Tasi’u said the gesture was borne out of his desire to support the young ones in their educational pursuits.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He urged the students to rededicate themselves to their studies, and assured of his continuous support to the advancement of the area and the state in general.

Thirteen master’s degree students were supported with N15,000 each, 317 undergraduates got N10,000 each, 2 HND received N7,000 each, 792 NCE, 13 ND and 113 OND as well as 42 health-related courses students got N5,000 each.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App