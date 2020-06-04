Speaker denies extending service year for National Assembly staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Wednesday night, denied a purported letter on extension of year of service for some staff of the National Assembly.

A statement by Lanre Lasisi, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, said: “The attention of the Speaker has been drawn to a letter purportedly emanating from his office allegedly stating his endorsement of the new Condition of Service for National Assembly staff passed by the 8th Assembly.

“The Speaker wishes to inform the general public that there was no time he directed issuance of such purported letter from his office as there is a recognized and authorized channel for all correspondences and resolutions reached by the House or its leadership.

” The Speaker also wishes to call on the general public to disregard the letter and always rely on official communication channels of the House for news on the position of the House on any matter.”

