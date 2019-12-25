SPAR boosts gifting with Gift Card

ADVERTISEMENT

SPAR Nigeria has revolutionized gifting through the introduction of a hassle-free solution called ‘SPAR Gift Card’.

The gift card is suitable for use during this festive season and for other celebrations such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries amongst others.

With the Gift Card, Nigerians can make their choice from the thousands of various products available in SPAR outlets across the country.

The Group Head of Marketing, SPAR, Mr John Goldsmith, said: “The SPAR Gift Cards help people to give valuable and flexible gifts to celebrants in accordance to their choices. The card can be loaded with amounts from N 5,000 and above and it can be used for multiple transaction across all SPAR stores.”

He disclosed that the Card which is convenient to carry, can be bought at any SPAR outlet and delivered across the country at no extra charge.

Another important feature primarily targeted at large organisation is that SPAR Gift Cards can be Co-Branded with Logo, Brand Name or Organisation Name. The Cards are available at the cash counters of SPAR stores across the country.

The SPAR Gift Card has inbuilt flexibility for the receiver to choose from over 15,000 products across Food, Grocery, Bakery, Butchery, Fruits & Vegetables, Wine, Spirits, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Laptop, Printers, Mobile Phone, Perfume, Watches, Clothing, Furniture and many more product categories at all outlets of the leading retail chain.

