SPAN, Latin Dance Festival set to thrill art enthusiasts

The Society for Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) is set to kick off the 2019/2020 season with a pledge to promote travel and tourism through works of art.

The week-long festival holding between November 11 to 17 with the theme, ‘Your Success, Our Victory’ would bring together travellers and tourists from around the world.

At a pre-launch ceremony held in Lagos, the Chairperson of SPAN, Sarah Boulos said tourists from United States, Spain, South Africa and other countries are expected to participate in dance tourism, music and drama workshops, among others.

She explained that SPAN in the last 12 years of holding the festival has been able to bridge the gap between performing arts education and presentation through missions and messages that have resonated with social and artistic issues.

Boulos said the festival would witness thrilling performances, with about six international music and dance facilitators teaching about 400 students and building their professional skills, while Zaria, Delta and other states and cities across the country would also benefit from the seven-day event.

According to her, the theme was inspired by her urge and passion for lifting others up. “The theme drives towards togetherness and unity. Victory should not be attributed to more than just our win but also in helping the other person win and then we win together,” she said.

Also speaking, Buddy Agedah, the Convener of West Africa Afro Latin Dance Festival Nigeria said professional Latin dancers from Europe and over six West African countries, including Togo, Ghana, and Benin, among others will participate.

He disclosed that there will be a special dance and music performance themed ‘Reflection’ solely about Sarah Boulos, which details her struggles and triumphs in life through dance and music.

One of the instructors who will be available for the event is a music instructor named Paul Lees, a versatile pianist, keyboardist, composer and arranger in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Also, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Joke Silva, Hon. Kehinde Soaga, Yinka Akanbi, Jude Idada, Ita Hozaife, James Omokwe and Achalugi Ezekobe, among others have been recruited to teach in the Film Boot Camp.

