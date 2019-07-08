Soyinka, Falana, others lay wreath on Abiola’s grave

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, says closure over the death of the presumed winner of the 1993, Chief MKO Abiola will be achieved when some of the challenges faced in the country are confronted and eliminated.

Soyinka said this at a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the death of Abiola, organised by Women Arise for Change Initiative at Abiola’s graveside in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential elections, died on July 7, 1998.

He was charged for treason in 1994 by the Nigerian government, because he had declared himself the lawful President of Nigeria. He died in custody on the verge of being released in 1998.

Soyinka said: “This is the first gathering in honour of Abiola after the formal recognition by the federal government that he was duly elected, and that he is a past president of this nation.

“And all we are waiting for is the formal actualisation through symbolic presence of his photographs among other presidents, even though he was never sworn into office.

“We cannot escape the past, but we can confront the challenges of the present, which of course very often arise from the past.

“We are inching slowly towards closure. One of these days when we gather, we shall be rejoicing.

“At that time, we would have progressed towards the elimination of some of the abnormalities and contradictions in our country.

“We have the issue of security, obeying the law, which is one thing that equalises all. President Muhammadu Buhari should lead by example by obeying the dictates of the law so that other Nigerians can follow suit.

“It is this refusal to obey the law that has made some sectors of the populace think they are above the law and are causing anarchy in the country.

“We have a responsibility as a people, and government should address the issue of education, youth unemployment and insecurity.

“Just when we thought we were dealing with Boko Haram, then come these nomadic herdsmen armed with AK-47, and gradually, the kind of harmonious relationships that existed between various productive arms of this nation begins to disappear.

“We find ourselves on a daily basis being threatened, killed, our women being raped and other productive arms like farmers being driven off their own territories.

“These are critical issues that we need to deal with head on and urgently, so that we begin to celebrate the memories of Late Abiola and what he stood for,” Soyinka said.

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, said that a team of lawyers was being set up to re-open the matter on the death of Abiola at the international court so that justice would be served.

