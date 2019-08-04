Sowore’s #RevolutionNow is call for national disaster – NYCN

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Bello Bala Shagari, has said the #RevolutionNow protest called by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is a call to national disaster.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, the NYCN president said though “Nigeria is not the most perfect state, the country has a long way to go in terms of ensuring that there is justice.”

It would be recalled that Sowore had, on Wednesday, July 31, said there was no economic, political and social justice, hence the need for revolution.

“The current state of Nigeria irks us all, but there are other ways to go about reforming our nation so that it can be able to accommodate each and every one of us.

“That one day, our youth unemployment will be at an all-time low, our health care sector performance at an all-time high and our justice system will work for all,” he assures.

He added: “Nigeria is our country; Nigeria is our home and we should work together to fix it, rather than be pushed to destroying it by persons who can easily fly out of the country should there be chaos and anarchy.”

