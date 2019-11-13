Sowore’s health may be failing, says HEDA

ADVERTISEMENT

Foremost Human Rights Organisation, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre) on Wednesday called on the federal government to immediately release the convener of #RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore from DSS custody.

The group also condemned the attack on protesters demanding the release of Sowore, saying the development “portrays Nigeria in the grimiest image of an autocratic country that has no respect for the rule of law.”

HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement, lamented that Nigerian authorities have demonstrated “complete disregard for the fundamentals of democratic governance.”

It would be recalled that HEDA in collaboration with international rights groups had declared Sowore a prisoner of Conscience.

“There is no more justification for keeping Sowore who has embarked on hunger strike,” HEDA said, adding, “We suspect that by now his health must have been failing. His condition may deteriorate unless the government releases him from captivity.”

According to HEDA, Sowore is a target of hate by the government. It insisted that his arrest “was a conscious attempt to destroy his medium, Sahara Reporters, which has continued to expose corruption committed by Politically Exposed Persons, (PEP).”

There is no justification for the continuous detention of the activist. The federal government will be held responsible for any evil that may befall Mr Sowore,” HEDA added.

